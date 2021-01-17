HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.68 ($77.27).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €66.78 ($78.56) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €69.44 ($81.69). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.