Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $220.82 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $230.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average of $203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

