Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HELE. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $7.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.82. 295,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,965. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.00 and its 200-day moving average is $203.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $230.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $14,351,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $13,670,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

