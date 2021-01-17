Helix (HLIX) One Day Volume Hits $8.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $131,130.63 and $8.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded up 126.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 117.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00276673 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 920.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 130.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,159,695 coins and its circulating supply is 31,023,812 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin.

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

