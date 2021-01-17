HeroNode Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $88,648.71 and approximately $31.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00523708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.56 or 0.04022070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013121 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016676 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.