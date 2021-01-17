Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) Head-To-Head Comparison

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% Heska -11.15% -2.29% -1.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Heska’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 251.69 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Heska $122.66 million 12.35 -$1.47 million $0.05 3,206.60

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heska has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Heska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Heska 0 1 3 0 2.75

Heska has a consensus price target of $131.13, suggesting a potential downside of 18.22%. Given Heska’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heska is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Heska shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Heska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heska beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps. It also provides digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products, as well as ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; ViewCloud and HeskaView, a picture archival and communications system for Cloudbank; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. The company's Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals segment offers a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. It sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and third party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

