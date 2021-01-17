Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Hess from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.74.

HES traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $71.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

