HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the December 15th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in HEXO by 23.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 30.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $0.60 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.12.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $880.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

