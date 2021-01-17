Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Höegh LNG Partners has increased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years.

HMLP stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $539.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

