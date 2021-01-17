Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 132,771 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $7,967,587.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 8,706 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $522,795.30.

On Friday, January 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 39,559 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $2,387,385.65.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $21,504,857.32.

On Monday, January 4th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 291,713 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $17,750,736.05.

On Thursday, December 31st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $41,766,582.72.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $60.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

