Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 387,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 340,210 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 99,040 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 55.2% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 272,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 96,819 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 44.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 78,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

