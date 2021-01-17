Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOOK. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

HOOK traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 99,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,027. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

