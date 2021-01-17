HOQU (HQX) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $370,245.24 and $2.07 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00533735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.75 or 0.04130321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013160 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00016251 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

