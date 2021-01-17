Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the December 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRZN. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. National Securities began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 244,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,875. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

