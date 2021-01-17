Howard N. Morof Sells 4,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $248,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $228,480.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $196,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,505.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $130,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $235,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

