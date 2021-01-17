HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $151.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOCPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HOYA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised HOYA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

HOYA stock opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. HOYA has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.45.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

