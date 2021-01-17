Huntington National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Park National were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 97.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park National by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 134,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Park National by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,314,000.

Get Park National alerts:

PRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

PRK stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $112.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.