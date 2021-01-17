Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Down 8.4%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price fell 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.43. 7,440,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 5,088,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on HYLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.