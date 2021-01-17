I-Minerals (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. I-Minerals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,005 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About I-Minerals (OTCMKTS:IMAHF)

I-Minerals Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops quartz, potassium feldspar, halloysite, kaolinite, and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of approximately 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

