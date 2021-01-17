IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $388.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

