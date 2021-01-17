Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

ITW stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.19. 1,537,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,418. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

