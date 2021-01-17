ImageCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $389,011.67 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $389,011.67 and approximately $123,681.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000212 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000951 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,779,493 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

