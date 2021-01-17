ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,149,200 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 4,961,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

IWSY stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 265,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,507. ImageWare Systems has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also provides GoVerifyID, a multi-factor biometric authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.