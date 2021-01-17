ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Short Interest Down 36.5% in December

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,149,200 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 4,961,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

IWSY stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 265,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,507. The company has a market cap of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. ImageWare Systems has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also provides GoVerifyID, a multi-factor biometric authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.