IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMIAY opened at $35.73 on Friday. IMI has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.