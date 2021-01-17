IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of IMI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

