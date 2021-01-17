Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,871.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $4,871.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

