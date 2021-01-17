Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 622.89 ($8.14).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INF shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Informa plc (INF.L) alerts:

Shares of LON INF traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 537 ($7.02). The company had a trading volume of 2,090,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 550.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 460.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. Informa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 870.80 ($11.38).

Informa plc (INF.L) Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa plc (INF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa plc (INF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.