Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $95.28 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $19.44 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $6.30 or 0.00017573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00129998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00250889 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,654.42 or 1.07812795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00068387 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,123,242 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

