Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

IPHA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,742. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

