Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Innospec stock opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 619.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Innospec by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 242.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Innospec by 37.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

