Insider Buying: CZR Resources Ltd (CZR.AX) (ASX:CZR) Insider Acquires A$13,269.17 in Stock

CZR Resources Ltd (CZR.AX) (ASX:CZR) insider Wayne Bramwell purchased 947,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,269.17 ($9,477.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

CZR Resources Ltd explores for mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for iron ore, gold, copper, and vanadiferous magnetite deposits, as well as base metal, such as lead, zinc, and silver. The company holds 85% interests in the Yarraloola project situated in the West Pilbara; and the Buddadoo project covering an area of 303 square kilometers (km2) located in the mid-west of Western Australia.

