Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 213 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68.

Facebook stock opened at $251.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.24 and a 200-day moving average of $265.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

