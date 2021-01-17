Insider Selling: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Sells $463,725.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LW opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

