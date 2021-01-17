Insider Selling: M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) Insider Sells 3,831 Shares of Stock

M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) insider Matthew Coulson sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £25,820.94 ($33,735.22).

Matthew Coulson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Matthew Coulson sold 3,933 shares of M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £25,564.50 ($33,400.18).

LON:MPE opened at GBX 692.50 ($9.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of £377.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11. M.P. Evans Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 724.32 ($9.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 649.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 600.37.

M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

