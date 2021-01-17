Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,494,868 shares in the company, valued at $760,419,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

