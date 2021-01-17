Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 6,740 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $202,941.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MORF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

