Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $122,600.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VRSN stock opened at $195.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $13,394,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

