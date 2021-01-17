Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $16,730.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $16,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Marc Ferrentino sold 4,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $76,185.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $232,016.40.

YEXT opened at $16.21 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Yext by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,293,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Yext by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yext by 81.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 334,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.