Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.22.

INSM opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $42.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 191.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 498.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 959,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 303,026 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

