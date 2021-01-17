Insolar Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $353,665.18 and approximately $38,098.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Insolar Profile

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

