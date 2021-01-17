InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,200 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

InspireMD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 11,312,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,879,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

