Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) vs. Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Head to Head Review

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Intelsat alerts:

This table compares Intelsat and Plaintree Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -38.77% N/A -5.98% Plaintree Systems -20.07% -110.08% -23.65%

Volatility & Risk

Intelsat has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plaintree Systems has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelsat and Plaintree Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $2.06 billion 0.05 -$913.59 million ($3.79) -0.19 Plaintree Systems $12.52 million 0.12 -$1.88 million N/A N/A

Plaintree Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intelsat and Plaintree Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 1 0 0 2.00 Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Intelsat beats Plaintree Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. Intelsat S.A. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Spain, Chile, Peru, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. It also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; and designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, automation, and oil and gas markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.