International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $128.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

