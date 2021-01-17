International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IGT. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

IGT traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.67 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $114,000.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

