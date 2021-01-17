International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IPCFF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from $3.85 to $3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of International Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

IPCFF stock remained flat at $$2.25 during trading on Thursday. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

