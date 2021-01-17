Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $82.42.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

