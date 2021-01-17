Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Stock Price Down 4%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.58. 67,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 51,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 280.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

