Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $17.32 million and $56,745.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00532876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.77 or 0.04084238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016152 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 118,962,569 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

