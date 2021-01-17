Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 212,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.